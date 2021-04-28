GOP cries 'flip-flop' on Pritzker, wants independent map

Asked Wednesday for elaboration or explanation of the statement Barickman characterized as a “flip-flop," Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh would not comment further.

Smarting from Monday's release of U.S. Census data showing Illinois losing population for the first time since at least the Industrial Revolution, the Democrats' redistricting leaders pledged to move forward with the once-a-decade process of adjusting political district boundaries based on population shifts and the accompanying loss of another seat in Congress.

Reapportionment must abide by the federal Voting Rights Act to prevent racial discrimination. By state constitution, districts must be “compact, contiguous and substantially equal in population.” But gerrymandering is often a byproduct of Illinois mapmaking as the party controlling the pen zig-zags to maximize the collection of friendly voters. It's also a practice routinely mentioned by political reform advocates as a basic method for controlling corruption, and ethics reform is a priority for the governor.