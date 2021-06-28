GOP cries foul as California nears new governor recall rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans accused Democrats of acting unfairly Monday as the state Assembly passed a bill aimed at moving up Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall date.

“The conclusion is inescapable that Gavin Newsom is cheating in the recall and this Legislature is his willing accomplice," said Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who is considering running in the contest.

The proposal easily passed, 53 to 18, and now heads to the state Senate. It would allow the recall to proceed at least 30 days earlier than under existing state law. Democrats hope to take advantage of what they view as favorable conditions for Newsom as the state moves on from the worst days of the pandemic and related restrictions.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting acknowledged the bill will “ensure that this recall election happens as soon as possible" and said that's something the recall's supporters should want.

Recall organizers collected 1.7 million signatures in support of recalling Newsom, and he'll face an election later this year. Without the recall, he'd next face voters in 2022 for a regularly scheduled reelection.