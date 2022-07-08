 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

GOP criticizes Democratic secretary of state over paperwork

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette said in response to Republican criticism that he has not yet sent required documents to Congress and other states related to a proposed constitutional convention because his office didn't have enough money, but he has now purchased envelopes and will do it.

La Follette told the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Friday that he blamed the very Republicans complaining about his lack of action for decimating his office.

“Here’s the point of these Republicans,” La Follette told the newspaper. “They have stripped the office to nothing. They have cut the budget to nothing. They have eliminated the staff to nothing. And then they complain that we don’t do things. I mean, I’m fed up with them to be honest.”

La Follette's comments came after Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier on Thursday called him a “putz” and said she was considering legal action to force him to mail the documents related to holding a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution to limit federal powers.

By late January, the state Assembly and Senate had both approved a measure to amend the U.S. Constitution to impose fiscal constraint, limit the federal government’s power and limit terms of office for members of Congress. It takes 34 state legislatures’ approval for Congress to call a convention and 38 state legislatures’ approval to ratify proposed amendments.

The resolution holds that the secretary of state must send an application to Congress and other state legislatures for a convention of states.

La Follette, 82, is seeking reelection this year.

“My line of messaging is to the voters of this state: Do you understand what a putz this man is?” Bernier told the State Journal. “He just doesn’t understand or do his job appropriately. And he keeps running for reelection.”

La Follette said his office plans to send the paperwork by Aug. 1, the deadline Bernier gave before she would take legal action.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

