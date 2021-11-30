 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP drops challenge to new Oregon congressional districts

  • 0

SALEM (AP) — A group of former Republican elected officials have dropped their challenge to new Oregon congressional districts.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the move comes after a judicial panel last week unanimously dismissed a challenge to the new maps pushed through by state Democrats. Rather than appealing their case to the Oregon Supreme Court, challengers led by former Secretary of State Bev Clarno opted to let the matter rest.

That means that a new plan that could lead to Democrats holding five of the state’s six U.S. House seats will become operative Jan. 1. Oregon gained an additional U.S. House seat following the latest census.

A separate plan for redrawing the state’s 90 state House and Senate seats to reflect population changes was granted final approval by the state Supreme Court earlier in November. Democrats hold overwhelming majorities in the Legislature.

The congressional map that will now take effect was slammed by the GOP as a gerrymander in Democrats’ favor. They argued that Democrats had improperly split Portland among four districts, giving them a Democratic lean that would be hard to counteract.

People are also reading…

This contentious redistricting year was marked by a broken power-sharing deal.

During the 2021 legislative session, House Democrats gave up a powerful advantage. In exchange for the Republicans agreeing to stop blocking bills with delay tactics, House Speaker Tina Kotek agreed to share redistricting power with the GOP — essentially granting veto power to the minority party over what the six congressional districts and the state’s 90 legislative districts will look like.

But Kotek later voided that power-sharing deal, saying she was “disappointed that after many months of work, House Republicans did not engage constructively despite many attempts to address their concerns.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NAIA Volleyball National Championship Tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News