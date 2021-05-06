GOP drops 'choice' plan in Kansas school funding debate

Lawmakers didn't yet have a promise from Kelly that she'd sign the measure they drafted. But House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., an Olathe Republican, said she and GOP leaders had moved closer to full funding for schools with “an expansion of options for parental choice."

Mike Pirner, spokesperson for Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said in text to The AP: “All I can say is it's close and a lot of stakeholders are talking.”

The Legislature cannot wrap up its business for the year without finishing work on a spending blueprint for state government approaching $21 billion for the budget year that begins July 1. Funding for public schools would account for $5.2 billion in spending.

GOP leaders hoped to adjourn late Friday or on Saturday.

Kelly proposed an increase in education funding of $263 million, or 5.3%, in line with a law enacted in 2019 to resolve a 2010 lawsuit against the state brought by four school districts. That lawsuit remains before the Kansas Supreme Court, and Democrats believe failing to provide as money as Kelly has recommended will prompt the justices to intervene.