GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post

Cheney, 54, would seem to have an uphill climb in her quest to redirect the GOP away from Trump.

She's told Republicans she's not quitting Congress and will run for reelection next year, but she will have to survive a near-certain GOP primary challenge from a Trump-recruited opponent. Even if she returns to the House, it is unclear how loud her voice will be inside a party that has all but disowned her.

“Bring it on," Cheney said of a potential challenge by a Trump ally, in a portion of an interview released by NBC News.

And though she has establishment lineage and embraces classical GOP conservative stances, it almost seems the party has evolved out from under her.

Polls show Trump's hold is deep and wide on the party's voters. And many of the time-tested conservative views she and her father share — including a belief in assertively projecting U.S. military force abroad — have lost ground to Trump's inward-focused America First agenda.

Cheney showed no signs of being bashful about her mission.