GOP encourages opposition to proposed statewide property tax

Connecticut Republicans have been rallying public opposition against legislation proposed by the top state Senate Democrat that would create a new, statewide tax on commercial and residential real property.

In recent days, the state GOP, as well as individual lawmakers, have ramped up their public resistance to the bill offered by Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney of New Haven. The General Assembly's Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday on that and other tax-related bills.

“Democrats call this a ‘mansion tax.’ But in reality it’s another tax on middle-class families," the Connecticut Republican Party said in a mass email sent Saturday, urging supporters to submit testimony opposing the legislation.

The email warned that “money would go directly to the state, not to your town or city, and the state would distribute your tax dollars to places like Hartford and New Haven.”

Looney has proposed several local property tax reforms bills during this year's legislative session to address what he calls disparate and unequal local taxation across Connecticut. Under the bill up for debate on Monday, a new, one-mill statewide tax would be placed on commercial and residential property, with the first $300,000 of assessed value exempt from the extra tax.