GOP ends COVID emergency in Kansas; Kelly sees 'obstruction'

The letter said Kelly would keep only two executive orders in place. One mandated that state-licensed nursing homes test their residents and staff regularly for COVID-19, and another granting temporary permission for medical personnel and students to give COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lawrence said those orders would expire at the end of Tuesday. That shouldn't affect the ability of pharmacies to give the shots, but he said paramedics and medical and nursing students won't be able to do so. The state Department of Health and Environment might have the authority to require nursing home testing. Lawrence said.

He and other Democratic officials said the state will lose $14.5 million a month in extra federal aid for 63,000 households — an average of $230 a month each.

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes said the extra food aid frees up money that families can use to pay rent and utility bills.

"We're asking them once again to pick and choose on how they will survive,” Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, said during a Statehouse news conference.