GOP eyeing tax cut as they prepare to gut Evers' plan

“I expect that we're going to be talking about some kind of a tax cut at some point," Marklein said. "I don't know what that looks like yet. I think that's going to be on the table given our strong financial position.”

Born said the goal will be to pass a budget that invests in the state's priorities and also cuts taxes.

Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke, a member of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, said cutting taxes would be much easier if Republicans would accept Medicaid expansion and the $1.6 billion that comes with it.

“You say no to that money and all of a sudden you make the pie a lot smaller," Goyke said in an interview.

By not expanding Medicaid, the tax cut will have to be smaller than it could be and possibly result in cutting funding in other priority areas like the University of Wisconsin System and K-12 schools, Goyke said.

Thursday's meeting of the budget committee will be the first where it takes votes on the two-year spending plan that runs from July through mid-2023. The full Legislature will likely vote on the budget in June or July, and then Evers can make significant changes with his broad veto power.

Other Evers proposals that Republicans planned to kill Thursday included legalizing and taxing marijuana; raising the minimum wage to $10.15 per hour by 2024; restoring public workers' collective bargaining rights that were lost in the Act 10 law; suspending enrollment in the private school voucher program; and creating a so-called red flag law that would allow guns to be seized from people deemed to be a danger by courts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0