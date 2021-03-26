GOP eyes Albuquerque congressional seat held by Haaland

Aragon, an admirer of Rush Limbaugh, has cast himself as a political outsider with hardline positions against public unions and enduring support for former President Donald Trump's stalled border wall project.

At a forum this week, Aragon condemned the Black Lives Matter movement and vowed to “remove terrorist groups like Red Nation" — an advocacy organization for Indigenous rights that has sought the removal of monuments to early Spanish colonial leaders and related public historical pageants.

“They're literally passing themselves off as the American way,” Aragon said. “My dad would kick my butt.”

Moores has positioned himself as a seasoned campaigner and fundraiser, with a conservative voting record at the Statehouse in Santa Fe on issues of gun rights and natural resources.

He backed a Republican bill to legalize recreational cannabis in 2019 — he says to keep Democratic legislation at bay — and acknowledged accepting campaign donations from the marijuana industry.

Other Republican candidates include attorney and Clovis native Jared Vander Dussen and Michaela Chavez, a bookkeeper who unsuccessfully ran last year for state Senate.

Democrats will pick a nominee through a confidential central committee balloting process that will start Tuesday and could extend for days until one candidate wins greater than 50% of votes.

