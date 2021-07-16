GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — In Republicans' bid to retake control of Congress, this traditionally Democratic stretch of south Texas has quietly become a top battleground.

After making unexpected gains last November, the GOP is zeroing in on a trio of House seats in the region as key targets heading into next year's midterm elections. They include the 15th congressional district, which hasn't sent a Republican to Washington since its creation in 1903, but where a GOP newcomer came within three points of winning in 2020.

Republican leaders believe the party is on the precipice of a political realignment among Hispanic voters in communities along the southern border like this one. Inroads among Latinos could potentially offset the party's growing vulnerabilities among voters, particularly in the suburbs. The elections next year will determine whether these shifts are enduring or a more limited response to the turbulent politics of the Trump era, as Democrats hope.

But with Congress having just a six-seat majority in the House, Democrats in Texas say the party has to take the threat seriously.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we need to be concerned about it and we need to put more resources into it,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, the chair of the Texas Democratic Party.