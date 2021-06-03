GOP fight over 2020 election audit brews in Pennsylvania

Argall cited one bill as a possibility.

The bill, introduced in April by Sen. Bob Mensch, R-Montgomery, would commission the state’s independently elected auditor general — Republican Timothy DeFoor — to audit “statistically significant samples” from each county.

A subsequent report would have to cover a couple dozen subjects, tailored to Republican gripes over the 2020 election, including reviewing how counties determined the eligibility of voters and ballots, used drop boxes to collect ballots, handled mail-in ballots received after polls closed and granted access to poll watchers.

“There's an enormous amount of election-related bills pending for the month of June, and this is one of them," Argall said.

Mastriano, perhaps referencing Grove's dismissal, said in a Facebook video streamed Thursday that he might be satisfied with something less than a statewide audit.

“I’m a bit disconcerted that someone has come out on our side, not even leaving open the idea of an audit," Mastriano said. "I don’t know how we can get around it, but the people overwhelmingly want an audit. I think just a county or two would do. My preference would be a Democrat and a Republican county and let the chips fall where they may.”