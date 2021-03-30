GOP fights Kansas mask policy as coronavirus variant spreads

The state has seen a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases in recent months, and they're now at levels seen last summer. Finch said during a brief House debate Tuesday on the resolution that no circumstances justify an “overreaching” order on masks from Kelly.

“What we do not need are more statewide mandates,” Finch said.

The new law also leaves the final decision about mask mandates and restrictions on businesses and public gatherings to counties. But Kelly's planned order would require their elected county commissions to take a specific public vote to opt out of a statewide policy requiring people to wear masks in indoor businesses and public spaces.

Kelly said in a statement that the resolution is “unnecessary” because counties can opt out her planned order and said Republicans are engaged in “political games.”

Fellow Democrats noted concerns about coronavirus variants. One potentially more infectious variant first identified in the United Kingdom is responsible for 64 cases in 11 of the state's 105 counties so far, the state health department said.