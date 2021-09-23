GOP group clears step to pursue Michigan voting restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican organizers of veto-proof legislation that would make it harder to vote cleared a procedural step Thursday when the Michigan elections board approved a 100-word summary that will appear on top of the ballot petition.

Once the Board of State Canvassers also clears the petition's form, likely Monday, Secure MI Vote will soon after begin collecting signatures, spokesman Jamie Roe said.

The group needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures over six months and has made clear it wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to enact the bill in 2022 rather than let it go on the ballot. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could not veto it.

The initiative would require prospective absentee voters to provide a copy of their photo identification with the application or to include their driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. People currently seeking an absentee ballot must sign the application, and the signature is matched to the voter file.