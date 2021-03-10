GOP groups clash on tax proposals in Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican bills in the Missouri Senate show a difference in opinion between the party's moderates and its more conservative caucus regarding tax increases.

The Senate on Tuesday tabled a bill that would have raised Missouri's gas tax of 17 cents per gallon for the first time in two decades. The proposal would increase the tax by 2.5 cents per gallon in October and would increase to 15 cents per gallon over five years.

That came a day after the Senate rejected a bill that gradually would have eliminated the personal property tax on items such as cars, boats and machinery, The Kansas City Star reported.

Opponents raised concern that eliminating the personal property tax would have harmed local governments, which use the revenue to fund services such as police.

Sen. Bill Eigel, a Weldon Springs Republican and who sponsored the bill, said the lost revenue could be replaced with inflation-driven increases to real estate taxes. But only 13 Republican Senators voted for the measure.

Eigel and others responded Tuesday by stalling debate on the gas tax bill, which has been pushed by Republican Senate leaders.