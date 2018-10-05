TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas Republicans say they are hoping President Donald Trump's visit to Topeka Saturday will boost Steve Watkins' campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
The Kansas City Star reports Watkins' campaign is facing scrutiny over exaggerated claims he has made during his campaign, and because he is a political newcomer who was unknown before he won August's primary.
Watkins has tied himself to Trump throughout the campaign in a district Trump won by 17 percentage points in 2016. Watkins' Democratic opponent, Paul Davis, is a former state lawmaker who won the district while running for governor in 2014.
Saturday's rally is the first time a president has campaigned for a candidate in the 2nd District since George W. Bush attended a rally for then-Rep. Jim Ryun in 2006.
