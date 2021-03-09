GOP Kansas attorney general launches campaign for governor

“Those two issues are going to clash,” he said.

University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller sees the main difference between Schmidt and seemingly more Trump-like figures such as Kobach as their approach — not being "a bomb thrower.”

“Does he have the substance? Sure, in many ways,” Miller said.

Meanwhile, measures approved by the state House and Senate would require a review by the attorney general before a governor could issue executive orders during a state of emergency. House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, also a Wichita Republican, sees those measures as an extension of GOP leaders' regular consultations with Schmidt, not a push to help him politically. Hawkins supported Colyer in 2018.

“Either one of them wins, I'm OK,” Hawkins said.

Schmidt was a Kansas Senate majority leader in 2010 when he made his first run for attorney general and unseated a Democrat after promising to push back against the Affordable Care Act championed by then-President Barack Obama. Schmidt's participation in lawsuits with other GOP attorneys general have been a regular feature of his tenure.