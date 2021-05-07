GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

“The Oregon State Police spent over four months investigating me. ... Do you think these guys have anything better to do?” Nearman said.

Nearman, who is from the town of Independence near Salem, did not further discuss having COVID-19. On April 20, the Oregon House of Representatives canceled all floor sessions for that week after someone at the Capitol was diagnosed with COVID-19 and may have exposed people in the chamber.

Despite having gotten sick, Nearman told Larson that mask wearing, shutdowns and other edicts should be voluntary.

“Let’s set up some options where people have freedom to do what they want,” Nearman said. "If you want to be masked and you want to be quarantined, go be quarantined. If you want to be out in public and that’s an acceptable risk to you, then you can do that.”

Safety restrictions like wearing masks, however, are not aimed only at protecting the wearer, but to prevent an infected person from spreading the virus.

The breach of the Oregon Capitol was a precursor to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.