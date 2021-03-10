GOP lawmaker pushes plan to undo Kansas policy on vaccines

As of Wednesday, about 491,431 Kansas residents or 16.9% of the state’s 2.9 million residents had received at least one vaccine shot, and 740,850 doses had been administered, the state health department reported. That's 67% of the 1.1 million doses the state has received.

Kelly and state health officials say the state's inoculation numbers have been underreported and are almost certainly higher.

Kelly has said the state wanted to hold back doses to make sure healthcare systems in smaller counties are not overwhelmed by residents from larger counties that have yet to complete phase two.

“We set up the schedule and priorities based on the recognized risks and health concerns, so it is important that we get all of the folks in phase two done because we know they are at higher risk,” she said at a news conference Tuesday.

House health committee Chair Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican, said counties can limit shots to their residents.

Meanwhile, the state's two Republican U.S. senators have taken different positions on how best to distribute the vaccines, The Kansas City Star reports.