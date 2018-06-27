PHOENIX (AP) — A state representative who was asked to resign after saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing immigration in schools says his comments were taken out of context.
State Rep. David Stringer, a Prescott Republican running for re-election, met with Reverend Jarrett Maupin and a group of citizens at a Phoenix restaurant. Stringer apologized to anyone in the room he offended and said his remarks were taken out of context.
Stringer was videotaped earlier this month saying immigration is an "existential threat" to the United States among other comments. A statewide Democratic candidate circulated a clip of the video on social media.
The state party chairman Jonathan Lines and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had called on Stringer to resign immediately.