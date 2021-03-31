GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws

Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, a Galena Republican, said its important to have an adequate “chain of custody” to be sure that sealed ballot envelopes aren't being tampered with or thrown away.

“If they're going out and collecting 100 ballots, how do you know that they're turning in 100 ballots?” he said.

Kansas had a small number of highly publicized election fraud cases prosecuted by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the past six years. Most were people who were caught or who mistakenly voted in two states in one election. Republican lawmakers are influenced by Trump and his allies' persistent but unfounded allegations of fraud elsewhere.

“I want to make sure these elections are secure, fair and transparent,” said Sen. Larry Alley, a Winfield Republican.

Democratic Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, of Wichita, asked several times whether she would be allowed to deliver the ballot of a disabled 80-year-old constituent. Each time, she was told no, and concluded the last time with, “I hear it loud and clear.”

“I'm elected to assist in some manner some constituencies,” she said. “If this 80-year-old woman has outlived her spouse, she has no children — you know, she needs help.”

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0