GOP lawmakers give DeWine first override over health bill

Bill’s sponsor Sen. Rob McColley, a Napoleon Republican, argued in favor of the measure Wednesday before the vote.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for us to stand up for the legislative branch. It’s time for us to reassert ourselves as a separate and co-equal branch of government here in the state of Ohio,” McColley said. “We need to stand up and we need to finish this for all the Ohioans who have been asking us for a long time to be their voice.”

Sens. Stephanie Kunze and Matt Dolan and Rep. Andrea White were the only GOP lawmakers who voted no on overriding the governor's veto.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes called the override reckless, dangerous, and ill-conceived.

“We understand people are frustrated and fatigued with the ongoing pandemic—we are too,” said Sykes, an Akron Democrat. “However, the answer to getting our economy back on track, kids back in school, and our social lives vibrant relies on our ability to respond quickly to variants and outbreaks.”

Multiple public health departments laid out their concerns over the legislation Tuesday, documenting how the bill would slow down, or block, local officials from ordering businesses to close or requiring residents to quarantine or isolate without a medical diagnosis.