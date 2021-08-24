GOP lawmakers in Kentucky assume lead role in fighting COVID

Kentucky has reported at least 7,575 virus-related deaths. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the state's death count is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 30th highest per capita.

Now Republican lawmakers will bear much of the accountability if those numbers change significantly.

“At a time when the pandemic is hotter than ever, it gets tossed into the lap of the legislature,” said political commentator Al Cross. “They will have to now do more than talk. They will have to make some tough decisions. They’ve had the luxury of taking potshots at Beshear, who has kept them at arm’s length, I think unwisely. But now they have to work together.”

On Monday, Beshear discussed the potential need to reinstate a statewide mask mandate as hospitals and intensive care units fill with COVID patients. The Republican leader of the state Senate quickly declared such a blanket approach would stand a “very limited chance" to win over the legislature's GOP supermajorities.

The state's Supreme Court on Saturday gave lawmakers the upper hand when it cleared the way for new laws to limit the governor’s emergency powers, which he used to impose pandemic restrictions. The justices said a lower court had wrongly blocked the Republican-backed measures.