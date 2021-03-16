GOP lawmaker's joke leads Dems to file harassment complaints

“How many apologies do we have to accept before we are given a basic level of respect?” asked state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, a Snellville Democrat. “I never thought after I was elected by my constituents that I would be here asking for safety in the workplace.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan of Carrollton asked Atlanta Democrat Jen Jordan last month where he should “stick it” when talking about inserting wording into a bill.

“I listened to it after the fact and I was upset with it,” Dugan said Tuesday, saying he apologized to Jordan. “The part that bothered me the most on that was that I embarrassed a friend of mine in public. There’s no words that I can say to convey how much that bothered me that I hurt her.”

Jordan said Dugan's comment made her uncomfortable, but said she didn't perceive it as malicious. Jordan said the Senate is “not a comfortable place to be a woman," citing requests from senators who said she should smile more or bring her children to the floor.

“But I will say it’s gotten significantly better because we’ve elected more women,” Jordan said. "The more women you elect, it gets better, because it’s almost like we’re here to call them out and say ‘that’s not appropriate.’”