GOP lawmakers narrow bill for cutting Kansas income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers narrowed their proposal to cut Kansas' income taxes before it cleared its first legislative hurdle, and a GOP leader said Wednesday that they'll put off further action at least a short while to consider how the plan might affect the next state budget.

The Republican-controlled Senate tax committee endorsed a bill reducing income taxes by about $170 million during the budget year that begins July 1. The measure, which cleared committee Tuesday, would provide relief to businesses and individuals who are paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws in 2017 championed by former President Donald Trump.

The bill initially would have provided $329 million in tax relief during the next budget year, but the committee deleted a key provision that would have allowed businesses to seek refunds for past losses and limited the ability of individual filers to seek refunds. The measure went to the Republican-controlled Senate, where debate isn't planned until at least next week.

“We need another week to talk about what our budget might look like,” Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, said Wednesday.