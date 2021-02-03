GOP lawmakers not mollified on COVID-19 scams against Kansas

Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order in late March to contain the spread of COVID-19, and unemployment claims surged. They dropped before surging again starting in late November, fueling concerns that many of the claims were bogus.

Julie Menghini, the Department of Labor's director of government affairs, told legislators in an email Tuesday evening that it has this year mailed out its largest number of forms notifying people they owed income taxes on unemployment benefits. She said the department made "every effort” to ensure that the forms didn't go to people who had bogus claims filed in their names.

“However, despite our best efforts and in light of the historic level of forms issued as well as the high level of fraudulent activity, we expect a small universe of victims to receive these forms in error for compensation they never received,” Menghini wrote.

But GOP lawmakers said they're getting complaints from people getting the forms who also can't get through to the department's special fraud call center.

University of Kansas journalism professor Teri Finneman received a notice saying that she owed taxes on $1,500 in unemployment benefits that she never received. She's tried repeatedly to get through to the Department of Labor by phone and in frustration wrote a letter last week.