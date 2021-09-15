GOP lawmakers prepare subpoenas in quest for election fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as they help perpetuate baseless claims that Democrats cheated former President Donald Trump out of victory.

Wednesday's scheduled meeting of the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee is expected to include a vote on subpoenas for detailed information on who voted in last year's presidential election, including their driver's license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Pennsylvania law prohibits the public release of a voter’s driver’s license number and Social Security number information.

Republicans also want to know by what method each person voted, whether in-person or by mail, absentee or provisional ballot, as well as information on when each registered voter last cast a ballot.

Republicans insist the undertaking has nothing to do with Trump or trying to overturn last year's presidential election.