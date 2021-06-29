GOP lawmakers pushing new election-auditing office in budget

Democratic lawmakers contend that DeFoor has no such authority, and are urging Wolf to use his line-item veto authority to eliminate any funding for an election-auditing bureau.

DeFoor's office, however, said Tuesday that it does not have the authority under state law to audit an election and that it has made that stance plain to lawmakers.

Counties run elections and state law limits the auditor general's auditing of counties to fiscal matters, such as whether a county is forwarding tax revenue that it collects on the state's behalf, DeFoor’s spokesperson April Hutcheson said.

Budget legislation on Wolf's desk carries a $5.7 million total funding increase, or 13%, for the Department of the Auditor General.

But DeFoor’s office had requested that $5.7 million increase in hopes of using the money to bring its technology needs up to date and to recruit new staff after years of cuts have left it with the same amount of money that it received in 1992, Hutcheson said.

"That is what it would take to get us solvent again," Hutcheson said.

Critics say an election-auditing bureau is duplicative, given the legal requirements for each county and the state to review election results for accuracy and investigate any discrepancies.