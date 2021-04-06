GOP lawmakers quiz Wisconsin school chief over virus, aid

That results in Milwaukee Public Schools receiving $798 million, or $11,242 per student. Other large districts will receive far less. For example, La Crosse will get $2,213 per student, Janesville will receive $2,915, Madison will receive $2,720 per student and Green Bay will get $3,820. Rural districts much less, with many getting less than $1,000 per student.

“Do you think the federal government's formula is fair?” asked Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield. He and other Republicans questioned why districts like Milwaukee that were closed during the pandemic received far more money than other districts that have been open.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said disbursing the money through the Title 1 formula was probably the mot fair.

“We have continuing needs in our districts that go well beyond the pandemic,” Stanford Taylor said.

Republicans who questioned why schools that were closed during the pandemic were getting more money than others that were open asked whether the state could use some of its discretionary federal money to address the gap. Stanford Taylor said that federal law does not require the state to distribute the roughly 10% of discretionary money based on whether districts were open.