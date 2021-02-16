GOP lawmakers try to increase scrutiny on ballot initatives

“This is a systematic attack by the Republican party to stifle direct democracy in South Dakota,” said Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat whose involvement with state politics started with a ballot initiative.

He worried that the proposed laws would erode the ballot iniative process, continuing to make it more difficult for voters to directly get their say on laws that are usually shaped by the Republican-dominated Legislature.

The House passed a resolution Tuesday to put a new constitutional amendment to voters that would require ballot initiatives raising taxes or requiring more than $10 million in state funds in a year to get 60% of the vote before becoming law.

Meanwhile, the Senate has passed bills that include: Requiring comment periods before the attorney general writes an explanation of initiatives that appear on ballots, scrutinizing whether constitutional amendments address a single subject, and requiring petitions to put initiatives on the ballot be printed in 14-point font.

Senate Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican, described his proposal to require the secretary of state to scrutinize constitutional amendment proposals as “designed to make it way, way fairer on the people that are going to spend the money” in election campaigns.