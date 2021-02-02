GOP lawmakers vote to check Kentucky governor's COVID powers

Mentioning the flags planted on the statehouse grounds to honor Kentuckians who died from the virus, Democratic Rep. Angie Hatton said: “There could have been a whole lot more” without Beshear’s actions.

“We need to keep in mind what our grandchildren will think of our actions at this time,” Hatton added. “When they ask, ‘What did you do, grandma or grandpa, when this pandemic was raging? What did you do to help?’ I want to be on the right side of history.’”

The legislature completed fast-track work last month on the measures to rein in the governor’s executive powers. Passage of the bills dominated the early portion of this year's session.

Lawmakers immediately took up the veto overrides Tuesday on their first day back in session after an extended break.

GOP lawmakers voted to override a vetoed bill that would limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers. It applies to orders that restrict in-person meetings of schools, businesses and religious gatherings or impose mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements.