GOP leaders demand Newhouse resign over impeachment vote

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Most of the Republican county leaders in U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse's congressional district on Monday called for the lawmaker to resign for being one of 10 GOP members of the House to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Six county GOP chairs from the 4th Congressional District, which covers the central portion of Washington state, called for Newhouse to resign.

“It is impossible to defend the indefensible,'' said a letter to Newhouse dated Monday and signed by the GOP chairs of Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams and Douglas counties. ”An overwhelming majority of our county constituents are calling for your resignation.''

“When a representative fails to represent the people, the people must respond,'' the letter said, adding many constituents feel "betrayed" by Newhouse's Jan. 13 vote.

A message left at Newhouse's Washington, D.C. office was not immediately returned.

In justifying his vote, Newhouse has pointed to Trump’s role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his refusal to calm the situation as a mob swarmed the building.