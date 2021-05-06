GOP leaders, governor negotiating over Kansas school funding

Ryckman and other GOP legislative leaders hoped lawmakers could finish the year's business late Friday or on Saturday, but lawmakers on Thursday still had to hash out numerous budget and policy issues.

Those issues included additional funding for the state's court system, pay raises for state government employees and additional funding for higher education.

Kelly proposed an increase in education funding of $263 million, or 5.3%, in line with a law enacted in 2019 to resolve a 2010 lawsuit against the state brought by four school districts. That lawsuit remains before the Kansas Supreme Court, and Democrats believe failing to provide as money as Kelly has recommended will prompt the justices to intervene.

“I want to keep us out of court,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Republican.