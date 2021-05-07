GOP leaders: Kansas governor pledged to sign education bill

The budget also would include an additional $17 million to increase pay for state court employees, including judges, and hire 70 new court services officers. But budget negotiators didn't include a pay raise for all state employees, with senators arguing taxpayers would object after thousands of people lost their jobs and businesses closed during the pandemic.

Kelly proposed an education funding increase of $263 million, in line with a law enacted in 2019 to resolve a 2010 lawsuit against the state filed by four school districts. That lawsuit remains before the Kansas Supreme Court, and Democrats believe failing to provide as much money as Kelly recommended will prompt the justices to intervene.

The compromise education measure would modify a program that gives a state income tax credit for donations to funds that give private school scholarships to students in the 100 lowest-performing public elementary schools.

The total tax credits would remain capped at $10 million a year, but any elementary or middle school student who receives free or reduced-cost lunches would be eligible for scholarships. The tax-credit cap has never been reached.