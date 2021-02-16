GOP leaders: NC legislature watchdog agency to be shuttered

Moore spokesman Joseph Kyzer said the new process would use joint House-Senate panels with “the authority to compel timely and comprehensive answers from public agencies.”

Horsch said on Tuesday that Berger chose not to appoint senators as members of the oversight committee for the next two years, which means no committee work or business will be considered during that period. It's unclear whether the division ultimately would be abolished by legislation.

The division is a unit of the Legislative Services Commission, which is led by commission Officer Paul Coble. Coble, who serves at the pleasure of Moore and Berger, did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking more information.

The division currently has an acting director. The division has been led for most of its life by John Turcotte. who retired in September.

Turcotte tweeted Monday his unhappiness with the shuttering of the division, which he said receives $2 million in funding annually. The agency’s annually recurring savings achieved through its reports have outpaced its operating costs by a ratio of over 20-1, Turcotte wrote.

