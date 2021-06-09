GOP leaders sue to block Democrat-drawn legislative maps

The lawsuit seeks to have the maps declared unconstitutional and voided, and asks a judge to direct Welch and Harmon to appoint members to a bipartisan redistricting commission that would draw and approve new maps after official census data is released in August. In a statement, Durkin and McConchie said they would make their appointments to the commission “soon" and that they would work with them and Democratic leaders.

"Today we are entering court on behalf of the thousands of families, small business owners, workers, and taxpayers who said they wanted an independently drawn map, not the one handed down by political insiders desperately clinging to power,” McConchie said.

Democrats have argued that the process was open, saying they took input at a series of public meetings that influenced how the boundaries were drawn. They also said there wasn't time to wait for the census figures because maps must be completed by June 25. But that date is simply when they would lose complete control of the process.

Rep. Lisa Hernandez, a Democrat who led the House Redistricting Committee, criticized Republicans as obstructing what she says was a “citizen-driven process.”