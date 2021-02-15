GOP-led Arizona Senate OKs major school voucher expansion

Democrats said the proposal goes against the will of voters, who overwhelming rejected a universal voucher program in 2018, and against their repeated votes in recent years to boost public school funding by backing tax increases to fund higher teacher pay and overall school funding.

“They’re telling us over and over and over again what they want us to do with their money, they’re telling us over and over again what they want us to do with public education,” said Sen. Martin Quezada, a Glendale Democrat. “And this is not it. ”

Quezada and other Democrats also said Boyer's proposal has several other flaws, including allowing parents to enroll their children in a qualifying school for just 30 days just to get a vouche and adding a new provision that lets parents whose children get vouchers to also take money from programs funded by donations that get a 100% tax credit. They also said an expanded voucher programs could further segregate schools.

Boyer rejected that argument.

“I am indeed fighting for those students who are stuck in failing schools, those low-income, high poverty, primarily minority students,” he said. “To say that this bill somehow promotes segregation is preposterous.”