GOP-led Georgia Senate panel approves ID for mail voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans on a Georgia Senate committee approved a wide overhaul of the state’s election system Tuesday that would require an ID for absentee voting, after a surge in mail ballots helped secure victories for Democrats in the presidential contest and twin U.S. Senate runoffs.

House Bill 531 was approved by the Senate Ethics Committee in a party-line vote and could soon receive a Senate floor vote.

The committee action comes a day after a House panel approved its own sweeping election bill, which would limit the use of absentee ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to hand out food or water to voters standing in line.

One of the two bills is likely to end up in a House-Senate conference committee, where the two chambers hash out their differences on the issue. Republicans need to move quickly, as the legislative session is set to end March 31.