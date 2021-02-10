GOP-led Mississippi Senate OKs faster purge of voter rolls

Legislators pushing for the change say outdated voter rolls make it difficult for courts to find enough people for jury service.

“The rationale is to clean our voter rolls, to make sure that we maintain good voter rolls,” Tate said during the Senate debate.

Democrats opposing the bill said it would hurt people who choose not to vote for whatever reason — maybe they just don't like the candidates running for many years — but suddenly are motivated to vote because they find a candidate who appeals to them.

“For tens of thousands of people in Mississippi, eligible voters who haven't done a thing in the world except choose not to vote in every single election and didn't get a postcard, or whatever the thing is, they are going to be denied their right to vote by the tens of thousands, and you know it,” said Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory. "You know for certain that will happen."

Critics also say the proposals would endanger constitutional rights in a state where some older Black residents still remember facing violence or economic repercussions for registering to vote decades ago.

Democratic Sen. David Jordan of Greenwood, who is Black and 87 years old, said of the bill: “This is something aimed at us — people of color."