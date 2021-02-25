GOP-led Missouri House OKs private school scholarship bill

Primarily Republican lawmakers for years have been trying to pass what advocates describe as school-choice bills to increase K-12 students' access to charter, virtual and private schools.

The effort has high-profile advocates this year, both in new Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo and Republican Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden.

But even with backing from Republican leaders, the scholarship bill barely eked through the House. That's because some Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against it over concerns about taking away resources from public schools to pay for private education.

Even though the program wouldn't be directly funded from taxpayer dollars, it would be supported by tax credits that would reduce the amount of revenue the state collects.

Both Republicans and Democrats warned that would mean a smaller state budget and could pressure lawmakers to cut funding for public education.

“There will be public schools who will see kids leave and get the opportunities that they deserve," Democratic Rep. Ian Mackey said. “The problem is there will be kids left behind as well, and when those kids are left behind and the resources are drained, then what?”