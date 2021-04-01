GOP legislators disagree over Kansas unemployment upgrades

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators don't yet agree on how much time to give the Kansas Department of Labor to upgrade aged technology for an unemployment system that for months has been plagued by problems and the frequent target of scammers.

The House and the Senate have approved legislation aimed at modernizing the system. Both chambers' versions would give the GOP-controlled Legislature more oversight of the department's upgrades, set aside up to $500 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to shoring up the state fund that provides benefits and revise the tax rates paid by employers to help finance benefits in hopes of making the assessments fairer.

The Senate approved its version Wednesday, 40-0, the same day it also unanimously confirmed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's appointment of Amber Shultz, a former Lawrence city official with an information-technology background, as the department's top administrator. Under the Senate's bill, top legislative leaders would set the deadline for technology upgrades.