GOP legislators protest Indiana University's vaccine order

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 20 state legislators are protesting Indiana University’s decision to require all students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, and they want the governor to block the move.

A letter dated Tuesday to Gov. Eric Holcomb calls on him to prohibit any state university from mandating vaccines that don’t have full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. The letter follows IU’s announcement on Friday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the fall semester on all of its campuses.

“Enforcing a mandate that students and faculty accept a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval is unconscionable,” said the letter written by Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour and signed by 18 fellow Republican House members. No high-ranking Republican leaders, however, signed the letter.

The governor’s office said Holcomb would review the letter after he returns Thursday from a trip to Israel.