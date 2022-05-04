 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP look to build on supermajorities in West Va Legislature

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 WVa Legislature Glance

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his State of the State Address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2021. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election in 2022. The primary is May 10.

 Chris Jackson - freelancer, FR170573 AP

A look at some of the key legislative races in the May 10 primary election in West Virginia. Half of the 34-member Senate and the entire 100-member House of Delegates is up for election.

Republicans outnumber Democrats 78-22 in the House, 23-11 in the state Senate and are looking to add to their supermajority this fall. There are no Democratic candidates in six of the 17 state Senate primaries and 27 of the 100 House of Delegates races. Overall, Democrats have contested races in just two Senate primaries and 16 House primaries.

Four senators, including three Democrats, did not seek reelection and eight others are unopposed in the primary. More than half of the House is running unopposed while 15 incumbents, including 10 Republicans, did not seek reelection. All delegates will be chosen from single-member districts because of a 2018 restructuring. Previously, some districts had multiple delegates. Because of redistricting, some incumbent lawmakers will face each other in their new districts.

SENATE

People are also reading…

District 1

Democrat Owens Brown, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice last October and is the first Black man to serve in the Senate, goes up against former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller in the primary, where two Republicans also are running.

District 3

Republican incumbent Mike Azinger takes on GOP Delegate John Kelly in the new four-county Ohio Valley district.

District 7

Former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart opposes Republican Chad McCormick in the five-county southern district where Dr. Ron Stollings, an incumbent Democrat, has no primary opposition.

District 8

Sen. Richard Lindsay is unopposed in the GOP primary while four candidates are running on the Republican side: Former Delegate Joshua Higginbotham, ex-Democratic Delegate Mark Hunt, Mark Mitchem and Andrea Garrett Kiessling. A voter has challenged Kiessling's residency in court, saying she has not been a citizen of the state for the required five years.

District 9

Incumbent Republican Rollan Roberts faces GOP challenger Mick Bates in a southern district where no Democrat is running in the primary. Bates is a delegate and former Democrat.

District 12

Republican Delegate Ben Queen is running unopposed. No Democrat is on the primary ballot.

District 13

Former Senate Democrat Mike Oliverio is seeking a seat again, this time as a Republican. He faces former FBI officer and analyst Carly Braun. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, a longtime House Democrat, takes on Monongalia County assessor's office employee Rich Jacobs.

District 16

Delegate Jason Barrett is up against paralegal Renee Wibly in the GOP primary. No Democrat has filed to run.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES

District 15

Republican incumbent Riley Keaton takes on former GOP Delegate Rick Atkinson in the district representing Roane and portions of Wirt counties.

District 26

Republican Larry Pack and Democrat Kayla Young, incumbents whose previous district in Kanawha County had four delegates, will face primary opposition from Richard Boggess and Devin Casey, respectively.

District 27

In a new district spanning portions of Cabell and Wayne counties, Democratic incumbents Ric Griffith of Kenova and Chad Lovejoy of Huntington will meet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Democratic leaders have announced an effort to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on oil and gas companies that engage in price gouging. The lawmakers said Thursday that the FTC needs more tools, including fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging. With voters concerned about the growing toll of inflation, Democrats are signaling their intention to place much of the blame for high gas prices on oil companies. Republicans were dismissive of the Democratic proposal, saying that Americans know that high prices don't stem from price gouging or the war in Ukraine. 

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen. But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump's. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha. They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion. 

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

Ukrainian forces are fighting village by village to hold back a Russian advance in their country's east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the ruins of the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a sprawling steel plant that is the city's last defensive holdout. Russian state media report Saturday that 25 civilians have been evacuated from the plant, though U.N. and Ukrainian officials haven't confirmed that. Video from inside the Soviet-era Azovstal steelworks that two Ukrainian women shared with The Associated Press shows wounded men with stained bandages, open wounds and amputated limbs. 

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of a draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people, about 70, might see a draft at the stage of the Alito document.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Demonstrators gather to support abortion rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News