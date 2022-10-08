 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are hoping Tim Michels will defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, but even if Evers prevails they could still reshape the battleground state by winning enough seats in the Legislature to override vetoes.

If Republicans can flip five seats in the Assembly and one in the Senate they'll have the two-thirds majority they need. They would be free to rework state politics at will, including the state budget and election administration.

“My first goal is to elect Tim Michels,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said. “If for some reason we are unsuccessful in defeating Evers, a veto-proof majority is the second priority. Evers is a major stumbling block. It's about being able to get things done that the people of Wisconsin want.”

Evers has blocked almost every piece of major GOP legislation over the last four years, including proposals that would have tightened restrictions on absentee voting and unemployment benefits, expanded the right to carry concealed weapons and curtailed the government's ability to respond to COVID-19.

People are also reading…

Democrats are aware of the risk.

“There is no higher priority than making sure Gov. Evers stays in his role and we hold onto the veto," said Morgan Hess, executive director of the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee.

The GOP has controlled the Legislature for the last decade thanks to district boundaries the party drew in 2011 to consolidate its power. The U.S. Supreme Court this spring upheld district lines Republicans redrew last year to reflect census changes, a major ruling that solidified their grip on both houses for the next decade.

The party that controls the White House typically fares poorly in midterm elections. And Republican strength has been growing in rural areas. The GOP's plan for winning a supermajority targets a handful of open seats and Democratic incumbents in rural districts.

Republicans hold a 57-38 advantage in the Assembly with four open seats held by outgoing Republicans. They need 66 seats to gain a two-thirds majority. If they hold all their seats and flip five they'll get it. On the Senate side, Republicans go into Election Day with a 21-12 majority. Twenty-two seats would give them a supermajority.

Republicans are targeting four seats held by retiring Democrats, including two Assembly seats and one Senate seat in far northwestern Wisconsin along Lake Superior. That region has leaned liberal for decades, but it's overwhelmingly rural.

The Democratic Assembly incumbents, Nick Milroy and Beth Meyers, narrowly defeated GOP challengers in 2020. Both decided earlier this year to retire, with Milroy saying he wanted to spend more time with his children and Meyers citing the five-and-a-half hour drive to the Capitol in Madison.

The Senate incumbent, Janet Bewley, narrowly defeated Republican Dane Deutsch with 51% of the vote to win the seat in 2014. Her race against James Bolen in 2020 was just as close. She decided this year not to seek reelection. Running to replace her are Democrat Kelly Westlund, a former staff member for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and a one-time congressional candidate, and Republican Romaine Quinn, a former state representative.

Westlund said the new district boundaries include a larger portion of Republican-leaning Burnett County. She said the GOP is going for what she called a “three-fer” with the three open seats in northwestern Wisconsin, and acknowledged that Democrats face an uphill climb in such a rural area.

“They’ve drawn this line around the district trying to make it more and more red,” Westlund said. "We're not taking anything for granted. We're knocking on doors every single day. I don't think people realize how much is at stake at times.”

Quinn's campaign didn't respond to a message.

The other open Assembly seat in Republican crosshairs is in Oshkosh, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Green Bay in northeastern Wisconsin. Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz won the seat in 2007, but former President Donald Trump won the county in 2016 and 2020 and Hintz announced earlier this year he was done.

A handful of Democratic incumbents in rural districts are in the Republicans' sights as well, including state Rep. Steve Doyle and Sen. Jeff Smith in west-central Wisconsin and Rep. Katrina Shankland in central Wisconsin.

Doyle's district covers eastern La Crosse County and most of Monroe County. Trump won Monroe County in 2016 and 2020 but lost La Crosse County to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, due largely to the Democratic-leaning city of La Crosse. Doyle's district doesn't include the city, which makes him vulnerable to the rural vote.

This time around he faces challenger Ryan Huebsch, the son of Republican Mike Huebsch. The senior Huebsch held the seat from 1995 until 2011, when he resigned to take a job in Gov. Scott Walker's administration. Doyle won a special election later that year to take the open seat.

Doyle said Republicans have targeted him ever since, but the stakes are higher with Evers' veto authority potentially on the line.

"I’ve always been a Democrat in a Republican-leaning district," he said. “I've always known I have to work twice as hard as anyone else. That sense of urgency has been there since 2011. I knock on doors election years and non-election years. That has continued, and (it has been) very intense in that regard."

Ryan Huebsch said he's working to win an Assembly seat and isn't worried about achieving a veto-proof majority.

Smith won his seat with just 51% of the vote in 2018. He faces former police officer and bull rider David Estenson in November.

Shankland, meanwhile, will have to contend again with Republican opponent Scott Soik, a gun shop owner she defeated by 3,500 votes in 2020. The district includes most of rural Portage County, which Clinton and Biden won in 2016 and 2020. But this spring conservative John Pavelski won the county executive race, giving Republicans hope.

Shankland said she understands Democrats must protect Evers' veto powers. She said she has been campaigning at meet-and-greets and knocking on doors until 1 a.m. most days, mindful of her vulnerability as Republicans eye the rural votes that might come their way.

“I think they probably looked at the voting patterns over the last decade and wanted to set their sights here," Shankland said.

Soik didn't return messages left on his cellphone.

“When you're looking for seats to flip, you look for the low-hanging fruit, and more rural districts are low-hanging fruit for Republicans,” University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said. “Republicans essentially dominate rural Wisconsin. So much is based on geography. The question here is can Democrats make a last stand in some of these rural districts they have to protect?”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday. It's another milestone for the 39th president and day to spend with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. And the Carter Center, founded by the Carters in 1982, is marking 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. A grandson of the former president, Jason Carter, describes his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter says the former president had planned a relatively quiet day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play the New York Mets.

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. That's according to her wife, Cherelle Griner, who told “CBS Mornings” in an interview aired Thursday that Brittney Griner is afraid of being forgotten by the U.S. Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Her defense lawyers said Griner had been prescribed cannabis for pain. Cherelle Griner said she fears her wife could be moved to a Russia labor camp.

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace. But a member of Truss’ Cabinet said the government and palace were in agreement about the decision and suggestions to the contrary were untrue. Charles has been a champion of environmental issues for decades.

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.

Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy

Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results. Cheney is a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump and one of just 10 U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. She made the comments Wednesday at an event organized by the McCain Institute at Arizona State University. Cheney also took shots at what she called a growing “Putin wing” of the Republican Party.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City community members gather to search for missing woman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News