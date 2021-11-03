GOP looks to preserve majorities as Georgia remaps districts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers return to the capitol Wednesday with maps on their mind.

They will begin a special session called by Gov. Brian Kemp to redistrict Georgia's congressional delegation, state Senate and state House.

The General Assembly must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade following the U.S. Census to equalize populations. Georgia added more than a million people from 2010 to 2020, pushing up the size of districts.

Republicans face obstacles to continued dominance as more of the state’s population becomes concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Savannah. GOP-dominated rural areas, especially in southern parts of the state, will see decreased representation.

This will be the first time in decades that Georgia lawmakers won’t be required to get federal approval of their maps after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act.

CONGRESS

The headline-grabbing issue for lawmakers will be whether Republicans target suburban Democrats Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, who have gained seats in recent years, moving the partisan balance to 8-6 Republican from the 10-4 advantage Republicans first had when they drew the map.

Although there was some talk that Republicans might try to target both McBath and Bourdeaux, early maps have suggested that the GOP will only go after one or the other in an attempt not to overreach. A Senate Republican map aimed to recapture McBath's 6th District, adding Republican Forsyth County to the district while removing more Democratic areas. The flip side of that plan was to create a safe Democratic seat in southern Gwinnett County for which Bourdeaux could run.

Elsewhere in the state, with U.S. Rep Jody Hice choosing to run for Secretary of State, lawmakers could sharply shift his middle Georgia district to help lawmakers farther south pick up more territory to make up for population losses.

While the House and Senate traditionally defer to each other on drawing their chambers in the General Assembly, the two chambers both take an active interest in the congressional map. The state House has yet to release a congressional proposal, meaning it's not clear how far apart they are.

STATE SENATE

Senate Republicans on Tuesday released a map that seeks to protect all their incumbents except two who are seeking statewide office in 2022. The GOP currently holds a 34-22 edge in the upper chamber.

To deal with population losses in south Georgia, the proposal removes Sen. Tyler Harper's district in Georgia and relocates it to Gwinnett County. Harper, an Ocilla Republican, is running for agriculture commissioner. The plan also dismantles Sen. Bruce Thompson's district and relocates it from Cherokee and Bartow counties to Roswell and Sandy Springs in north Fulton County. Thompson, a Republican from White, is running labor commissioner.

Both those new districts might be won by Democrats, but Republicans shifted a district held by Democrat Michelle Au of Johns Creek to take in more Republican territory, possibly imperiling her. Republicans propose using the remains of Thompson's districts to aid suburban GOP incumbents whose districts have been getting more Democratic.

STATE HOUSE

House Republicans on Tuesday proposed a plan that could sacrifice as many as five or six Republican-held seats in an attempt to help their remaining incumbents. The GOP now has a 103-77 margin in the House. A number of Republicans and Democrats are drawn into shared districts, which guarantees one won't win reelection. Because Georgia state lawmakers must live in their districts for at least a year before election the Nov. 8, 2022, election, incumbents who are drawn into districts they don’t like won’t have the option of moving to another district to seek reelection

The plan also pairs some incumbents in suburban Atlanta areas, creating a number of new Democratic-leaning districts that don't have any incumbents. Only one new district that is clearly Republican would be created, in fast-growing Forsyth County.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Lawmakers must at some point redraw the state's five Public Service Commission districts. Those utility regulators run statewide, but must live in a particular district. It's unclear if that will happen in the special session or later.

Senators have said they will hold hearings on whether Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood should be allowed to secede from the city, but no final vote on the issue is expected before the 2022 regular session. Hearings are also likely on a variety of other subjects that will be decided next year.

Some conservative activists have been pushing for Gov. Brian Kemp to let lawmakers decide on a further review of Donald Trump's 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in Georgia. Kemp has shown little inclination to allow such a review thus far.

