 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP maintains firm grip on legislature in West Va primaries

  • 0
Election 2022 WVa Legislature Glance

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his State of the State Address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2021. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election in 2022. The primary is May 10.

 Chris Jackson - freelancer, FR170573 AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia voters did nothing to dramatically alter the makeup of the state legislature on Tuesday in primary election contests that seemed certain to leave Republican supermajorities in both chambers intact.

Some West Virginia incumbent Republican state senators won their respective primaries Tuesday night. Wood County Republican Sen. Mike Azinger earned a close win in his primary over Delegate John Kelly, Majority Leader Tom Takubo of Kanawha County easily defeated a GOP challenger while incumbent Mark Maynard of Wayne County won his three-way GOP primary.

Former Democratic Sen. Mike Oliverio of Monongalia County, now a Republican, and Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer will meet in the fall for a 13th District Senate seat after each defeated primary challengers.

Other Senate races remained undecided, including former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart in the 7th District GOP primary against Chad McCormick of Yawkey; Raleigh County Republican Rollan Roberts against Delegate Mick Bates; and Owens Brown, the first Black man in the Senate, against former Delegate Randy Schwartzmiller in a Northern Panhandle district.

People are also reading…

Another race with a narrow vote margin unfolded in a district spanning five counties and involved former Democratic Delegate Mark Hunt, ex-GOP Delegate Joshua Higginbotham and Mark Mitchem. A fourth GOP candidate, Andrea Garrett Kiessling, was disqualified from running after a successful challenge to her residency. The winner will go on to November to face Democrat Richard Lindsay, who ran unopposed Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin was unopposed in his Democratic primary and will meet another church pastor, Republican Vince Deeds, in November. Deeds defeated two others in his GOP primary in a five-county district in southern West Virginia.

Republicans outnumber Democrats 78-22 in the House, 23-11 in the state Senate and are looking to add to their supermajority this fall. There were no Democratic candidates in six of the 17 state Senate primaries and 27 of the 100 House of Delegates races. Overall, Democrats had contested races in just two Senate primaries and 16 House primaries.

Four senators, including three Democrats, did not seek reelection and eight others were unopposed in the primary. More than half of the House ran unopposed while 15 incumbents, including 10 Republicans, did not seek reelection.

All House of Delegates candidates ran in single-member districts because of a 2018 restructuring. Previously, some districts had multiple delegates. Because of redistricting, some incumbent lawmakers faced off in the primary in their new districts.

In a Democratic primary involving two incumbents, Delegates Ric Griffith and Chad Lovejoy were locked in a tight race in their Huntington-area district, as was Roane County incumbent Riley Keaton against Republican challenger Martin Atkinson.

Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy, who is a family physician and renowned podcaster, defeated Marshall University freshman Kate White in their Democratic primary in a district that includes parts of the Huntington area. McElroy will take on another doctor, Matthew Rohrbach, in November. Rohrach was unopposed in his GOP primary.

In another close race, Wood County Republican incumbent Roger Conley was battling challenger Bob Fehrenbacher. Fehrenbacher admitted he was not a registered Republican when he filed his candidacy papers, calling it a simple oversight. He changed his registration to the GOP after the mistake was pointed out and ignored calls from the state Republican Party to discontinue his campaign.

Two incumbent delegates with primary opposition, Democrat Kayla Young and Republican Larry Pack, also were in races too close to call.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility

With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility

President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. In remarks Wednesday, Biden will stress how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government’s balance sheet. A White House official previewed the speech on condition of anonymity. The Treasury Department estimates that this fiscal year’s budget deficit will decline $1.5 trillion. That decrease marks an improvement from initial forecasts and would likely put the annual deficit below $1.3 trillion. 

Watch Now: Related Video

This is what happens when lightning strikes sand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News