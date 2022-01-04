 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP Missouri Rep. Hill resigning for Florida consulting job

  • Updated
  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Suburban St. Louis-area Republican Rep. Justin Hill, known for skipping his own inauguration last year to oppose President Joe Biden's election, on Monday announced he’s resigning from the Missouri House.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Hill said his last day will be Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.

Hill said he's leaving to work as a consultant in Florida. He didn't immediately return an Associated Press call to his Capitol office Tuesday.

Hill skipped his own inauguration last year to go to Washington, D.C. to oppose the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden. He has said he didn’t join other supporters of former President Donald Trump in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Hill’s departure likely means there will no longer be enough Republican representatives alone to override any of GOP Gov. Mike Parson’s possible vetoes without Democratic support. The threshold is 109 lawmakers, and currently there are 110 Republican House members.

People are also reading…

On top of Hill's planned resignation, Republican Rep. Aaron Griesheimer previously told the Missourian that he's also leaving for another job. Without the two of them, there will be 108 Republican House members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Watch Now: Related Video

Snowstorm traps hundreds on Virginia highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News