Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri is giving away a machine that can make rifles.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Austin Petersen on Tuesday sent an email to supporters advertising the giveaway. He says the milling machine can build "untraceable" AR-15 rifles.

Petersen wrote that the prize "may trigger a few more liberals and mainstream media" than other giveaways he's done. Facebook last year temporarily blocked Petersen's personal account after he raffled an AR-15 rifle.

Petersen is vying for the Republican nomination to run for Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat. He's not expected to win the Aug. 7 primary.

Frontrunner Attorney General Josh Hawley previously was elected to a statewide office and has considerably more funding. Hawley also is backed by President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments