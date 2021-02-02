GOP moves to condemn early COVID-19 shots for Kansas inmates

The GOP-controlled Legislature has criticized Kelly for months over her handling of the pandemic. Republicans have signaled that they will make the prioritizing of inmates and the Department of Labor's problems issues during her 2022 run for a second term.

The second phase of vaccine distribution in Kansas includes people in congregate living situations such as prisons, where outbreaks have been hard to control. Democrats noted that the state health department is allowing counties to determine the order in which groups get shots.

Republican lawmakers have argued that inmates shouldn't get inoculated ahead of law-abiding people, particularly those with medical conditions who could be at risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Hilderbrand's resolution said Kelly's policy means violent criminals and sex offenders "would be offered life-saving vaccines before their victims.”

“We need to make a strong statement,” Hilderbrand told his committee.

Kelly's administration has not said how many of the state's roughly 8,700 prison inmates have been inoculated. The state Department of Health and Environment reported Monday that about 185,000 of Kansas' 2.9 million residents, or 6.4%, have received at least the first of two required shots.