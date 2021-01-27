GOP: No aid unless counties control school, sports closures

“Federal dollars for learning should not be used as a bargaining chip,” said Tina Kerr, executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators. “A bipartisan vote of Congress sent $1.6 billion in aid to Michigan schools, and district leaders need that money to be appropriated now — without caveat or consideration of politics.”

Across the Capitol, Senate Democrats decried Republicans' decision to block gubernatorial appointees to commissions, boards and an agency. One nominee is Whitmer's deputy legal counsel Suzanna Shkreli, who was poised to lead the Office of Children's Ombudsman, which independently investigates complaints involving children who are under state oversight for reasons of abuse or neglect.

“It's not our job to play petty games just for the sake of flexing on the governor, especially while she's trying to get us through the tail end of a deadly pandemic with little to no help from you," Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint told GOP senators who have opposed her call to codify a mask mandate in law.

But Republicans blamed Whitmer for job losses and accused her of not working with legislators after the state Supreme Court deemed a law that underpinned her emergency orders to be unconstitutional.